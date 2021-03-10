Vigilante Members Defend Niger Community, Kill 40 Bandits

Vigilante members in Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday repelled an attack on the village by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

SaharaReporters gathered that over 40 bandits were killed by the local security officials.

Also, three members of the group lost their lives in the exchange of gunfire with the bandits.

A source told SaharaReporters that the incident led to pandemonium in the area and residents were afraid that there might be a reprisal.

“The vigilante members mobilised and firmly defended the community, killing at least 40 bandits. Three members of the vigilante group were however killed by the gunmen.

“However, security operatives have been drafted to the community to restore law and order,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

Vigilante groups have been formed across Niger to combat insecurity in the state.

On February 17, twenty-seven students, three staff members and 12 members of their families were abducted when gunmen stormed Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Niger state.

While one of the students, Benjamin Doma, who tried to escape was gunned down, a member of staff luckily broke loose from captivity.

The armed men were said to have invaded the school around 3 am.

The attackers were reportedly dressed in military uniform in what looked like a premeditated attack.

The incident happened barely three days after 21 passengers heading to Minna, capital of Niger state, were abducted in broad daylight by gunmen.

The students were released after spending 10 days in captivity.