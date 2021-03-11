Anambra Police Denies Alleged Cover-up Of Woman Who Beat House Help To Death

The Anambra State police command has denied alleged attempt to cover up a murder case involving a woman who was arrested for beating her house help to death.

In a statement on Thursday, the command's spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, described the allegation made by a human rights activist, Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison, as false.

Haruna said the 25-year-old woman, identified as Nmesoma Okafor, was still in police custody and would be charged to court next Monday, after an autopsy had been conducted.

He said Gwanmishu should have cross-checked facts with the police in such a sensitive matter before publishing.

The statement read: “The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading report on Instagram credited to one Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison that police have refused to charge to court one Madam Nmesoma Okafor 'f' aged 25 of Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State over alleged torture and murder of her teenage house help who died in the hospital while receiving treatment on 16th February, 2021.

“The report was absolutely false and unfounded. In fact, the suspect in question is still in police custody and will be charged to court on Monday, 15/3/2021 after conducting an autopsy.

“The command wondered why the author could not cross-check his facts with the police in a sensitive matter such as this before publishing.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi urges the public to disregard the report and further assures them that justice will be served on the matter.”