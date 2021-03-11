Canada Police Investigate Nigerian Man Who Goes Missing While Driving

The police service explained that Oyenuga was driving a 2015 white BMW vehicle with the license plate CRNW931 when he was last seen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

The Windsor Police Service in the Ontario province in Canada has said it is currently searching for a 25-year-old Nigerian, Oyebode Oyenuga, whose last known movement revealed he was driving.

The Nigerian man was last seen on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Windsor, although the announcement became public knowledge only last Monday.

The Major Crime Unit in Ontario said it was “actively investigating his disappearance and is concerned for his safety.”

Oyenuga is described as a black man between 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet with a stocky build, weighing approximately 260 lbs.

An alert posted on Missing People Canada’s website, reads, “The Windsor Police Service in Ontario, Canadais looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Oyebode Oyenuga was last seen on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Windsor. He was driving a 2015 white BMW with the license plate CRNW931.

“The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating his disappearance and is concerned for his safety. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police – Major Crime Unit or the Crime Stoppers anonymously or online.”

Missing People Canada is a platform which posts listings of missing people from around the country.
 

