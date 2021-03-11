Fashola's Aide Confirms Blind Lawyer's Property Taken Over By FHA, Asks Him To Check Back For Update

The Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Hakeem Bello who made this known in a phone interview with SaharaReporters, said he had linked the aged lawyer with the director of FHA for assistance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on Thursday said the ministry had intervened in the case of the 75-year-old lawyer, Isaac Kilanko, whose property was allegedly taken over by the Federal House Authority (FHA).

The Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Hakeem Bello who made this known in a phone interview with SaharaReporters, said he had linked the aged lawyer with the director of FHA for assistance.

Mr. Isaac Kilanko had on Thursday morning narrated how his property was fraudulently taken over and re-allocated to a bank without his consent by some officials of the Federal House Authority (FHA), under the Ministry of Works and Housing, Abuja.

He told SaharaReporters that after several efforts to get his building back, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC) investigated the alleged fraudulent practices levelled against the FHA after a report was lodged, and confirmed that the said building was actually reallocated fraudulently.  See Also CRIME Blind 71-year-old Lawyer Accuses FHA Of Fraud In Property Allocation, Cries For Help 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

When contacted, Bello said, "Well, at a point, I asked him to nominate somebody here in Abuja to help him follow up with FHA. That person get in touch with me and I linked him up with FHA Director as at that time. I don't think it is right to say nothing is being done about it as alleged but what he could have said is to give status update on the issue. 

"He could have given you where his contact person pushed it to. If it is not concluded, he could have said it is not yet concluded. But to say nothing is being done is not totally correct. The person he sent to the ministry whom I linked with the director must have done something about it. Now, what did he tell him? Is it that when a letter was written from the ministry, he was not attended to? Does it mean that the person didn't respond? Or what is it? Has he followed up or sent someone else to follow it up?"
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Adultery Allegation: I Received Instruction From God To Apologise To Apostle Suleman, Says Mike Davids
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Nigerian For N3 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Blind 71-year-old Lawyer Accuses FHA Of Fraud In Property Allocation, Cries For Help
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Daughter Threatens SaharaReporters With Lawsuit For Exposing N51 Billion Fraud By APC Chieftain, Customs Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Canada Police Investigate Nigerian Man Who Goes Missing While Driving
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Adultery Allegation: I Received Instruction From God To Apologise To Apostle Suleman, Says Mike Davids
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Three Nigerian Varsities Ranked Among Top 800 Globally
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Vigilante Members Defend Niger Community, Kill 40 Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity We Have Killed Captured Fulani Bandits’ Leader, Mohammed Isa, We Don’t Spare Terrorists— IPOB
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Human Rights Lawyer, Falana Storms Court Over Maina’s Trial, Says I’m Ready To Testify
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram How I Survived Boko Haram Captivity For Two Months – Borno Pastor, Yikura
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture We're Tired Of Open Grazing In Ondo— Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gumi Has Promised To Help Us Fight Insecurity —Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Are A Lie Merchant, Specialist In Misinformation, OPC Blasts FFK
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Bandits Attack Benue Police Station, Kill Policeman, Set It Ablaze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad