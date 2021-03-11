Fashola's Aide Confirms Blind Lawyer's Property Taken Over By FHA, Asks Him To Check Back For Update

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on Thursday said the ministry had intervened in the case of the 75-year-old lawyer, Isaac Kilanko, whose property was allegedly taken over by the Federal House Authority (FHA).

The Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Hakeem Bello who made this known in a phone interview with SaharaReporters, said he had linked the aged lawyer with the director of FHA for assistance.

Mr. Isaac Kilanko had on Thursday morning narrated how his property was fraudulently taken over and re-allocated to a bank without his consent by some officials of the Federal House Authority (FHA), under the Ministry of Works and Housing, Abuja.

He told SaharaReporters that after several efforts to get his building back, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC) investigated the alleged fraudulent practices levelled against the FHA after a report was lodged, and confirmed that the said building was actually reallocated fraudulently.

When contacted, Bello said, "Well, at a point, I asked him to nominate somebody here in Abuja to help him follow up with FHA. That person get in touch with me and I linked him up with FHA Director as at that time. I don't think it is right to say nothing is being done about it as alleged but what he could have said is to give status update on the issue.

"He could have given you where his contact person pushed it to. If it is not concluded, he could have said it is not yet concluded. But to say nothing is being done is not totally correct. The person he sent to the ministry whom I linked with the director must have done something about it. Now, what did he tell him? Is it that when a letter was written from the ministry, he was not attended to? Does it mean that the person didn't respond? Or what is it? Has he followed up or sent someone else to follow it up?"

