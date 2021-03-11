Like Me, Governors El-Rufai, Matawalle Also Dialogue With Bandits —Gumi

He said that both governors of Kaduna and Zamfara States have also been involved in holding meetings with bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has criticised the people calling on Nigerian government to arrest him because of the talks he has with bandits. 

While revealing that government officials also attend the consultations he holds with the criminals, he labelled those calling for his arrest as clowns. 

Gumi, while speaking with Daily Post, disclosed that he’s not the first to hold dialogues with bandits.

He said, “Even the Kaduna State governor dialogued with them, Zamfara governor dialogued with them.

“I’m not the first person that started dialoguing with them (bandits). I only added value, and I find them to be religious; religion is the only thing that teaches you that blood has sanctity. So this is the religious angle.

"I’m trying to gather them and teach them that there is sanctity to life. They cannot kill, rape and so on. This is the addition I hope will work. Note, I never visited these bandits without a government official, but they are in the background.

“All the bandits we met were with government officials, and that is why I said those calling for my arrest are clowns.”

He also went further to say that his negotiations with bandits had started producing positive results.

“My interaction with bandits has yielded instant results. When you are dealing with somebody engrossed in criminality, if you approach him as a policeman, you will have a problem but if you come to him as a pastor, he will confess all his sins to you.

“So we approach them as clergy, and they feel comfortable to vomit all their problems. Hence, we see how we can appease and help them.

“We are not approaching them as an authority but from the spiritual angle. You know every human being has that spiritual influence, and that is why we are adopting that,” he said.

