NSCDC Arrests Two Men For Raping Minors

Speaking after the Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetuyibi, had remanded the two suspects at Abolongo Correctional Centre, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Iskilu Akinsanya, revealed that one of the suspects, Olalekan Joshua, a barber from Onipasan area of Odejayi, raped an eight-year-old girl in her mother's shop on December 18, 2020 around 8 pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2021

The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit of the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday arraigned two suspected rapists before a Magistrate court in the state.

NSCDC

He said the second suspect, Olaniyi Segun, indigene of Ondo, also lured a 16-year-old girl into his apartment when the victim was sent to buy petrol from a filling station.

"Olaniyi Segun raped the victim and impregnated her in the process," Akinsanya said.

A statement by the public relations officer of the command, Oluwole Olusegun, indicated that the Chief Magistrate, Adetuyibi, remanded the two suspects at Abolongo Correctional Service, Oyo and adjourned the case to 15/04/2021.

The state commandant, who frowned on the two incidents, warned residents indulging in such acts to desist, saying "NSCDC will not hesitate to punish any offender".

He urged parents to take proper care of their children and encourage them to be disciplined and content with whatever they are given.

