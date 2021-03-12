30 Kidnapped Kaduna School Pupils Missing, Army Secures 172 Students, Others

A statement issued by the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said 42 female students, 130 male students and eight staff members were rescued by the troops.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

The Kaduna State government has said the Nigerian Army has rescued 172 pupils and eight others kidnapped by gunmen in the state on Friday.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said 42 female students, 130 male students and eight staff members were rescued by the troops.

He, however, added that about 30 pupils were still unaccounted for.

The pupils were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

But according to the commissioner, about 30 male and female students have yet to be accounted for.

The statement said, “Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today, Friday, 12th March 2021 rescued 180 citizens, many of them students, at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

“The armed bandits in large numbers had attacked the institution at around 11:30 pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

“The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

“Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

“Pictures of some of the rescued persons, and the broken perimeter fence, are attached to this update.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students.

“Citizens will be updated on emerging developments.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Bandits’ Leader Allegedly Killed By ESN Not Our Member, We’re Not Bothered – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 30 Muslim Passengers On Maulud Procession Journey In Katsina
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: How Bandits Who Met Sheikh Gumi Vowed To Deal With El-Rufai And Carry Out More Attacks In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct NSCDC Operative’s Daughter, Shoot Woman In Kebbi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Boxing Champion Shortly After Receiving N10m Cheque From Governor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested For Allegedly Raping 83-year-old American Woman Suffering From Alzheimer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Hikes Petrol Price To N212 Per Litre—PPPRA
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Did Not Approve Increase In Petrol Price By One Naira — Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 'You're A Mumu', Apostle Suleman Tells Critic Over Third Private Jet Claim
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian PhD Student Jailed For Nine Years In US Over Internet Scams Perpetrated In His Lagos Cybercafe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military BREAKING: Billions Approved For Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Service Chiefs To Buy Weapons Unaccounted For – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We Are Present In 120 Countries­, IPOB Denies Group Now Nnamdi Kanu’s Property
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATED: Kidnappers Storm Kaduna School, Abduct ‘Only Female Students’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: 70 Days After Confirming Investigation, FCMB Silent On Probe Of MD
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad