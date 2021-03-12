Arise Group Launches $100million Streaming Service Channel, Ariseplay

ARISEPLAY has been carefully curated for a discerning global audience that is looking for exciting, sharp and sagacious viewing choices that are not available elsewhere.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

Africa’s leading brand, Arise Media Group, has announced that it will launch a new streaming service by Sunday, Ariseplay, a platform which is worth $100million.

Arise Group said in a statement that the new channel would feature all of Arise’s industry leading original productions and ensure that subscribers get to see the best content from both sides of the Atlantic.

The group stated further that Ariseplay will also be partnering with SONY Pictures, FilmOne and other independent producers to deliver “Behind-the-Scene actions and interviews in the run-up to the release of some of the world’s biggest movies.”

The statement signed by Sakina Renneye, Brand and Marketing Lead, reads, “This distinctive streaming service will be combined with linear channels in the UK, Europe and Africa which will enable the unparalleled delivery of hundreds of titles in different categories that include Blockbusters, TV Series, Kids Programming, Comedy, Live Entertainment, as well as the best in Fashion, Music and much more. 

“ARISEPLAY will be Home Entertainment like you’ve never seen it before! In the Playroom, described as the place where ‘the stars come out to play’, you will be able to engage with some of the biggest names in music and comedy, and listen to some of their current as well as yet-to-be released productions. 

“ARISEPLAY has been carefully curated for a discerning global audience that is looking for exciting, sharp and sagacious viewing choices that are not available elsewhere.

“The ARISEPLAY App has been designed using best-in-class algorithms and AI technology that will automatically determine the options that suit each subscriber’s profile, alert them when there is new content, provide special playback options and optimised viewing to limit the amount of data required to stream. We are also offering a 30-day free trial to give our subscribers a chance to experience the magic.”

 

Do you have a story for us? Please use this FORM.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: British Actor, Idris Elba, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Business Nollywood Adds Two Million Jobs to Nigerian Economy In 20 Years
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Genevieve Pink Ball Fights Breast Cancer With Style
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Facebook Opens Office In Africa To Target One Billion Users
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Showbiz Superstar, Falz, Back At Coke Studio Africa-2017; Set To Collaborate With Uganda’s Bebe Cool
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Into The Mind Of Denrele Edun
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Boxing Champion Shortly After Receiving N10m Cheque From Governor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Hikes Petrol Price To N212 Per Litre—PPPRA
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Three FIRS Directors, Six Other Officers for N4.5 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency UPDATED: Kidnappers Storm Kaduna School, Abduct ‘Only Female Students’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 30 Kidnapped Kaduna School Pupils Missing, Army Secures 172 Students, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested For Allegedly Raping 83-year-old American Woman Suffering From Alzheimer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH More European Countries Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine As Lagos Starts Inoculation Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 'You're A Mumu', Apostle Suleman Tells Critic Over Third Private Jet Claim
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We Are Present In 120 Countries­, IPOB Denies Group Now Nnamdi Kanu’s Property
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: Billions Approved For Buratai, Olonisakin, Other Service Chiefs To Buy Weapons Unaccounted For – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: 70 Days After Confirming Investigation, FCMB Silent On Probe Of MD
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Canada Police Investigate Nigerian Man Who Goes Missing While Driving
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad