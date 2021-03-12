Arise Group Launches $100million Streaming Service Channel, Ariseplay

Africa’s leading brand, Arise Media Group, has announced that it will launch a new streaming service by Sunday, Ariseplay, a platform which is worth $100million.

Arise Group said in a statement that the new channel would feature all of Arise’s industry leading original productions and ensure that subscribers get to see the best content from both sides of the Atlantic.

The group stated further that Ariseplay will also be partnering with SONY Pictures, FilmOne and other independent producers to deliver “Behind-the-Scene actions and interviews in the run-up to the release of some of the world’s biggest movies.”

The statement signed by Sakina Renneye, Brand and Marketing Lead, reads, “This distinctive streaming service will be combined with linear channels in the UK, Europe and Africa which will enable the unparalleled delivery of hundreds of titles in different categories that include Blockbusters, TV Series, Kids Programming, Comedy, Live Entertainment, as well as the best in Fashion, Music and much more.

“ARISEPLAY will be Home Entertainment like you’ve never seen it before! In the Playroom, described as the place where ‘the stars come out to play’, you will be able to engage with some of the biggest names in music and comedy, and listen to some of their current as well as yet-to-be released productions.

“ARISEPLAY has been carefully curated for a discerning global audience that is looking for exciting, sharp and sagacious viewing choices that are not available elsewhere.

“The ARISEPLAY App has been designed using best-in-class algorithms and AI technology that will automatically determine the options that suit each subscriber’s profile, alert them when there is new content, provide special playback options and optimised viewing to limit the amount of data required to stream. We are also offering a 30-day free trial to give our subscribers a chance to experience the magic.”

