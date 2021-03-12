Bandits Abduct 30 Muslim Passengers On Maulud Procession Journey In Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted about 30 Maulud passengers along Kankara-Sheme Road in Katsina state.

According to blueinknews.com, the passengers travelling in two big buses were abducted Thursday night while on their way to the annual celebration scheduled for Sokoto.

It was gathered that the gunmen initially abducted 50 passengers but later voluntarily released 20.

They were said to be on their way to Sokoto from Kano state.

However, there was no information on whether the gunmen had contacted the relations of the victim.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.