Bandits Abduct NSCDC Operative’s Daughter, Shoot Woman In Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the daughter of an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), identified as Alhaji Faruk in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state. A resident told SaharaReporters that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the daughter of an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), identified as Alhaji Faruk in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state.

A resident told SaharaReporters that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

He said the gunmen invaded Faruk’s residence, whisked away his daughter after shooting sporadically.

He added that a yet-to-be identified woman was hit by a stray bullet in her leg

“The entire area was thrown into a state of pandemonium because of the sporadic gunshots,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Kebbi, like other North-West states, has in the last few years faced devastating attacks from armed bandits and kidnappers.

 

