East African Law Society Challenges Ugandan Government For Shutting Internet During Elections

In January 2021, the Ugandan government ordered an internet shutdown on the eve of the presidential election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

Premier regional bar association for East Africa, the East African Law Society, has instituted a reference before the East African Court of Justice challenging the legality of the actions of the Ugandan Government in restricting its citizens’ and residents’ access to the internet during the last elections.

In January 2021, the Ugandan government ordered an internet shutdown on the eve of the presidential election.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

The East African nation lifted the blackout more than 100 hours after imposing it the day before the January 14 elections.

Authorities apologised for the inconvenience and said the shutdown was to avoid outside interference in the election, which long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was declared to have won against popular singer-turned-politician, Bobi Wine.

But on Friday, the East African Law Society, in a statement signed by its president, Bernard Oundo, described the action as 'worrying'.

According to the legal practitioners, such an action was a growing trend of mass censorship and intolerance to dissent within the member states of the East African Community.

The group stated that the government of Uganda followed in the footsteps of the governments of Tanzania and Burundi that had similarly blocked access to major social media networks during their October and May 2020 general elections respectively.

The group stated that the restrictions and shutdowns are unlawful, as it violates every important body of law including the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, international human rights law, and even the domestic laws of the affected countries.

Part of the release read, “In consideration of its mandate to promote and enhance the rule of law, good governance, and respect for human rights across the East African Community, the East Africa Law Society (“EALS”) has today, the 12th day of March 2021, instituted a Reference before the East African Court of Justice challenging the legality of the actions of the Government of the Republic of Uganda in restricting its citizens’ and residents’ access to the internet.

“On 13th January 2021, the Government of Uganda imposed a total internet shutdown within Uganda. Before that, it had also blocked access to social media networking platforms and over 100 Virtual Private Networks. The actions of the Government of Uganda followed in the footsteps of the Governments of Tanzania and Burundi that had similarly blocked access to major social media networks during their October and May 2020 general elections respectively.

“Such actions are part of a worrying and growing trend of mass censorship and intolerance to dissent within the member states of the East African Community (“EAC”). The restrictions and shutdowns are unlawful. They violate every important body of law including the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, international human rights law, and even the domestic laws of the affected countries.

“They impermissibly limit, among others, the peoples’ rights to internet access, freedom of access to information, freedom of speech and expression, freedom of the press, the right to freely participate in the affairs of one’s government, freedom of association, freedom of assembly, the right to self-determination, and economic rights.

“The restrictions are also a violation of the obligation of EAC state governments to abide by the principles of good governance, democracy, the rule of law, public accountability and transparency, and social justice. If not addressed in time and checked, the rising trend of internet censorship in East Africa will only deepen and cement further.”

The group also stated that the reference is filed against the Attorney General of Uganda and the Secretary-General of the East African Community.

It said the reference is also to get compensation for the immense inconvenience and loss suffered by Ugandan citizens, residents, and businesses during the internet shutdown while compelling the Government of Uganda to legal and other reforms in place, to avoid a repeat of the situation.

The release added: “The Reference that the EALS has filed is against both the Attorney General of Uganda and the Secretary-General of the EAC. Within it, the EALS not only seeks declarations that the Government of Uganda violated the law, but also seeks compensation for the immense inconvenience and loss suffered by many Ugandan citizens, residents, and businesses.

“The Reference also seeks a structural interdict compelling the Government of Uganda to put in place legal and other reforms, under the Court’s supervision, to ensure that a repeat of the challenged violations does not occur. We hope that the Reference will serve as a deterrent for EAC member states and send the message that illegal actions will not be ignored or taken lightly.

“We call upon the peoples of the EAC and Civil Society Organisations to remain vigilant in holding the governments of East Africa accountable so that together, we can make the EAC a law-abiding Community. One people one destiny.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Nigerians Demand Release Of Omah Lay, Tems Arrested In Uganda
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Elections Ugandan Opposition Leader Rejects Results Of Presidential Elections
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Uganda Ugandan President Reappoints Son As Head Of Special Forces
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Uganda’s Museveni 'Wins' Sixth Term In Office
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Uganda Opposition Leader, Bobi Wine Challenges Uganda Election Results In Court
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Uganda Uganda Cracks Down On Social Media To Avoid Embarrassment During Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Buhari Did Not Approve Increase In Petrol Price By One Naira — Minister
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested For Allegedly Raping 83-year-old American Woman Suffering From Alzheimer
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News 5 Killed As Hoodlums Attack Popular Masquerader, Oloolu In Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity 'You're A Mumu', Apostle Suleman Tells Critic Over Third Private Jet Claim
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH More European Countries Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine As Lagos Starts Inoculation Today
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 30 Muslim Passengers On Maulud Procession Journey In Katsina
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode: Court Quashes Ex-Wife’s Suit Against Former Minister
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian PhD Student Jailed For Nine Years In US Over Internet Scams Perpetrated In His Lagos Cybercafe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Boxing Champion Shortly After Receiving N10m Cheque From Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Fire Razes Nigerian Army Barracks In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 30 Kidnapped Kaduna School Pupils Missing, Army Secures 172 Students, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad