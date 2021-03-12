Thirty-nine Students In Kidnappers’ Den - Kaduna Government

The Kaduna State government has said a total of 39 students are missing after some gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

SaharaReporters had reported how bandits broke into the school on Thursday night and abducted some students.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had earlier in a statement said 30 students could not be accounted for after the attack.

But in a statement on Friday evening, Aruwan said further checks had shown that 39 students were missing.

He noted that 23 female and 16 male students had yet to be accounted for following the attack on the school.

The commissioner, however, gave an assurance that the state government was maintaining close communication with the management of the college.

He added that efforts were being sustained by the security agencies to track the missing students who were apparently abducted by the bandits.