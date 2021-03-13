EFCC Detains Ondo Assembly Member, Clerk, Others Over Alleged Fraud

The EFCC had earlier invited the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, over the alleged fraud.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2021

The Chairman, Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Tertiary Education, Felemu Gudu Bankole; Clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu; and two civil servants, Olusegun Kayode and O. J. Afolabi, have been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos over alleged multimillion naira fraud rocking the Assembly.

But the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole, denied that Oloyelogun was invited.

He, however, admitted the anti-graft agency invited some Assembly workers.

One of the alleged frauds being investigated by EFCC was said to have been committed in 2019 when the lawmakers were billed to attend a two-day seminar organised by National Productivity Centre, Lagos.

Those to attend the ‘Seminar’ included the Clerk, the Deputy Speaker, the Committee Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, and two committee members.

According to the document requesting for the fund, “the ‘seminar’ was aimed at institutional productivity, consciousness and excellence in service among workers and organisations in both public and private sectors, to accord workers and organisations the platform in achieving high productivity."

The alleged pseudo-seminar was slated for Wednesday and Thursday, December 11 and 12, 2019.

The source said, "However, it was discovered that there was no such seminar organised and the money released by the state Ministry of Finance, amounting to N2.4m, went to private pockets.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

