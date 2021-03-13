Ex-Radio Station GM Detained Over Facebook Post Accusing Bayelsa Government Of Diverting N3bn

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday said John Idumange, a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, who alleged that state government officials diverted N3 billion Agric loan, has been charged to court.



The police confirmed Idumange’s arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

John Idumange

He was arrested following a complaint by the Bayelsa government to the State Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on Wednesday and taken to court on Thursday evening.



Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation to former Governor Seriake Dickson, was accused of ‘embarrassing the state government with seditious posts on the social media.’



“We have charged the man to court; it is no longer the police that is detaining him, but the courts. We took him to court, and the court decided he should be remanded,” the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Mike Okoli, said.



“Where he is remanded is the decision of the court; we are no longer detaining him; he is now before the court. Where he is to be kept is at the discretion of the court.”



Idumange said he had filed a complaint with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Governor Duoye Diri’s administration.



Diri had on Monday dismissed his allegations as a ploy to blackmail and arm-twist his administration to give appointments.



“Let me say it clearly before the full glare of the press that we are open to criticism if they are constructive, but this one is entirely not based on facts; the funds are being managed by CBN and warehoused at Access bank.



“The N3 billion is not in the treasury of Bayelsa government to be disbursed, and the CBN has come here to say that no funds are missing,” the governor had said.

