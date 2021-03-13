Ex-Radio Station GM Detained Over Facebook Post Accusing Bayelsa Government Of Diverting N3bn

Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation to former Governor Seriake Dickson, was accused of ‘embarrassing the state government with seditious posts on the social media.’

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2021

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday said John Idumange, a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, who alleged that state government officials diverted N3 billion Agric loan, has been charged to court.

The police confirmed Idumange’s arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

John Idumange PMNews

He was arrested following a complaint by the Bayelsa government to the State Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on Wednesday and taken to court on Thursday evening.

Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation to former Governor Seriake Dickson, was accused of ‘embarrassing the state government with seditious posts on the social media.’

“We have charged the man to court; it is no longer the police that is detaining him, but the courts. We took him to court, and the court decided he should be remanded,” the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Mike Okoli, said.

“Where he is remanded is the decision of the court; we are no longer detaining him; he is now before the court. Where he is to be kept is at the discretion of the court.”

Idumange said he had filed a complaint with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Governor Duoye Diri’s administration.

Diri had on Monday dismissed his allegations as a ploy to blackmail and arm-twist his administration to give appointments.

“Let me say it clearly before the full glare of the press that we are open to criticism if they are constructive, but this one is entirely not based on facts; the funds are being managed by CBN and warehoused at Access bank.

“The N3 billion is not in the treasury of Bayelsa government to be disbursed, and the CBN has come here to say that no funds are missing,” the governor had said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal S'Court Dismisses EFCC Appeal, Orders N9.6bn Refund To Ex-Bank Director
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Businessman Sues AGF Malami, EFCC Over Destruction Of Alchohol Drinks In Northern Nigeria By Hisbah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME I Mistakenly Killed 10-year-old Girl While Raping Her—Ondo Farmer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Supreme Court Affirms Ex-Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye’s 10-year Jail Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Federal High Court Orders Forfeiture Of $43M Seized From Lagos Apartment Of Nigeria's Spy Chief
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Court Orders Remand Of Reps Member Who Stood Surety For Bail Jumping Former Minister, Jumoke Akinjide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal S'Court Dismisses EFCC Appeal, Orders N9.6bn Refund To Ex-Bank Director
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Entertainment "I Was Raped Five Times"—Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Recalls Sexual Violence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal How I Was Lured Into Fake Marriage With Femi Fani-Kayode—Precious Chikwendu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigeria Has Not Changed For Better — Oyedepo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Time Has Come To Realise Yoruba Nation, Sunday Igboho Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News 5 Killed As Hoodlums Attack Popular Masquerader, Oloolu In Ibadan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release Videos Of Abducted Kaduna Students, Demand N500m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Social Media Saved Us – Student Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Businessman Sues AGF Malami, EFCC Over Destruction Of Alchohol Drinks In Northern Nigeria By Hisbah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Crescent Varsity Probes Alleged Gay Student Over Sex With Fellow Undergrad
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad