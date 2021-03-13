Nigerian Man Recalls Last Conversation With Brother Killed By Ex-Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh

Kehinde Enagameh, a Nigerian man whose brother, Paul Enagameh, was among 59 West African migrants killed in the Gambia in 2005 by a paramilitary unit controlled by then-President Yahya Jammeh, has demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Saturday, Kehinde said his brother got missing in 2005 while seeking to migrate to Europe.

He said he spoke to Paul a day before the fatal journey, where he gave him a number to call if he wasn't accessible.



Kehinde added that he learned from a friend that Gambian authorities had arrested and killed his brother.



"Yes, I spoke to him a day before the fatal journey. He gave me a number to call if I could not get through to him on the phone in Senegal. See Also The Gambia Gambia Ex-President, Yahya Jammeh Linked To Murder Of Nine Nigerians, 50 Other Migrants



"It hurts to know the way he was killed. I miss him every day of my life. I can't say precisely what I miss most about him. I last saw him in 2003, but we were in touch via emails, yahoo messenger and phone calls up to July 2005 when they were killed.



"From what we learnt from recent revelations in the Gambia and the sole survivor of the massacre, they were on their way via boat from Senegal to connect a vessel in the Gambia but were arrested by Gambian security personnel before they could reach the ship, and they were brutally murdered on the order of former Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh."



SaharaReporters gathered that Jammeh's paramilitary unit had in July 2005 executed about 59 West African migrants, including Paul.



It was learnt that the migrants, who were bound for Europe but were suspected of being mercenaries intent on overthrowing the former Gambia dictator, were murdered after been detained by Jammeh's closest deputies in the army, navy, and police forces.



They were at a beach where they had landed, then transferred to the Gambian Naval Headquarters in Banjul.



They were detained there in the presence of the inspector general of police, the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the chief of the defence staff, and the National Guards commander.



At least two of them contacted Jammeh via phone during the operation. The head and several members of the paramilitary junglers were also there.



Witnesses identified the "Junglers," a notorious unit that took its orders directly from the ex-President, as those who carried out the killings.



Jammeh's 22-year rule was marked by widespread abuses, including forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detention.



He sought exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017 after losing the December 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow.