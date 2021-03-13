Time Has Come To Realise Yoruba Nation, Sunday Igboho Says

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has said the time has come for the much-desired Yoruba nation's realisation.

He added that anyone willing to join the agitation for the Yoruba Nation is welcomed.

Sunday Igboho

Igboho, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, stated that the Yoruba knew what they wanted and that there was no going back on the agitation for the Yoruba nation.

The statement partly read: "Anyone willing to support the agitation for the Yoruba nation is highly welcomed; the goal is the Yoruba nation Now.

"We know what we want and are not going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction. We are fully focused; the Yoruba nation is the goal.

"Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from me, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media, is not a fact.

"Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identify with us on the struggle of Yoruba nation agitation.

"He can give his advice at any time as regards the agitation and there's no reason to doubt him. We have 100 per cent confidence in him. Let's not talk with envy. We must unite and stay strong in one voice. Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation."