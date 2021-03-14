Boko Haram Kills JTF Commander, Three Others In Borno

Some operatives of the Nigerian Army were also killed during the attack on Thursday in Gudumbali, a village in Kukawa LGA. Some CJTF members have still not been accounted for 48 hours after the ambush.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

Militants of the Islamic State backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have killed a top commander of the

Civilian Joint Task Force in the Kakuwa Local Government Area of Borno state, Yusuf Baba Idris and three other members of the vigilante group.

Some operatives of the Nigerian Army were also killed during the attack on Thursday in Gudumbali, a village in Kukawa LGA.

Security sources told SaharaReporters that some CJTF members have still not been accounted for 48 hours after the ambush.

The convoy of 10 vehicles was said to be heading to Gudumbali from Kukawa town for a military operation against the insurgents when it was attacked.

“Yusuf Baba Idris, who became a Councilor here in Baga town for three different times & Secretary General of all Local Government Areas CJTF Forum, his Personal Assistant, Tahiru Goni Musa and others died on Thursday as a result of ambush by Boko Haram, alongside some military officers while on patrol,” a resident of Baga told SaharaReporters.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in Northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplayed any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents. 

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram ‘Woe Unto You’ —Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Blasts Sheikh Gumi For Negotiating With Bandits In New Audio
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Libyan Army Arrest ISIS Commander, Abu Omar
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Boko Haram Allegedly Kills 33 Nigerian Soldiers, Injures 20 Others In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release Videos Of Abducted Kaduna Students, Demand N500m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Borno Senator, Ndume
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Keeps Mum As Boko Haram Kills 69 Soldiers Within Three Days In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram ‘Woe Unto You’ —Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Blasts Sheikh Gumi For Negotiating With Bandits In New Audio
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Kidnappers Shot Dead In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education We Didn't Install CCTV Cameras In Hostels To Watch Our Students' Nakedness —FCET Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Libyan Army Arrest ISIS Commander, Abu Omar
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Six Members Of Same Family In Osun Village
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving Private Cars On Campus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education UNN Student Commits Suicide, Plunges To His Death From Building Third Floor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Police Commissioner’s Wife Hacked To Death In Benue
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Boko Haram Allegedly Kills 33 Nigerian Soldiers, Injures 20 Others In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal How I Was Lured Into Fake Marriage With Femi Fani-Kayode—Precious Chikwendu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Flee, Abandon Cows As IPOB's Eastern Security Network Invades Camp In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad