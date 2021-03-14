Boko Haram Kills JTF Commander, Three Others In Borno

Militants of the Islamic State backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have killed a top commander of the

Civilian Joint Task Force in the Kakuwa Local Government Area of Borno state, Yusuf Baba Idris and three other members of the vigilante group.

Some operatives of the Nigerian Army were also killed during the attack on Thursday in Gudumbali, a village in Kukawa LGA.

Security sources told SaharaReporters that some CJTF members have still not been accounted for 48 hours after the ambush.

The convoy of 10 vehicles was said to be heading to Gudumbali from Kukawa town for a military operation against the insurgents when it was attacked.

“Yusuf Baba Idris, who became a Councilor here in Baga town for three different times & Secretary General of all Local Government Areas CJTF Forum, his Personal Assistant, Tahiru Goni Musa and others died on Thursday as a result of ambush by Boko Haram, alongside some military officers while on patrol,” a resident of Baga told SaharaReporters.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in Northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplayed any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.