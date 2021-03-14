BREAKING: Bandits Invade Another School In Kaduna

The troops responded to a distress call that bandits had stormed the school with the aim of kidnapping the staff and students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kaduna State.

According to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the gunmen invaded the school on Sunday but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the military.

He said the troops responded to a distress call that bandits had stormed the school with the aim of kidnapping the staff and students.

“The attempted kidnap was foiled. Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system and were thus able to alert security forces.

“The security forces comprises the Nigerian Army and the police with some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school to engage the bandits, the military and police are currently trailing the bandits,” he said.

The incident comes few days after bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

In the past weeks, schools in northern Nigeria have witnessed cases of mass abduction of students by bandits.
 

