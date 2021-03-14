Ex-Police Commissioner’s Wife Hacked To Death In Benue

On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in a pool of her blood already dead. She was stabbed on the head by her attackers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

Mrs Eunice Aghanya, the wife of retired police commissioner, Ibezimako Aghanya, has been reportedly hacked to death in her Makurdi residence by unknown assailants.

The deceased, it was gathered, had returned home Friday evening at about 4 pm and parked her car in the compound where she lived alone behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass in Makurdi town.

Retired police commissioner, Ibezimako Aghanya Daily Trust

 According to a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, her husband, Mr Aghanya, who lives in Lagos, had made attempts to talk to his wife Friday evening.

When he couldn’t reach her, he called his younger brother, who also resides in Makurdi, to check on his wife since it was unusual quickly.

 “When the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs Aghanya’s car was seen parked, but the door to the house was locked.

 “He had to break the door to gain entrance into the house. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in a pool of her blood already dead. She was stabbed on the head by her attackers.

“It is strange that she could be murdered in this manner in her private residence that has a police outpost just in front of her house,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene, said an investigation into the matter was already in progress. Husband of the deceased, Mr Aghanya served as Benue State Police Commissioner before being transferred to Kogi State, where he also served before retiring some years back, Vanguard reports.

