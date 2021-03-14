I Always Have Urge To Rape Any Girl I See —20-year-old Suspect

Azeez described the problem as spiritual when he was arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

A rape suspect, Quadri Azeez, 20, disclosed that he is always overcome by the urge to rape each time he sees a girl.

Azeez described the problem as spiritual when he was arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State. 

Illustration

He was arraigned on two counts bordering on rape and assault.

Azeez said, “I always feel like raping girls that come my way, I always feel uneasy when I sight any girl. My parents had been going about for spiritual solution to my problem before I raped this girl. That was the first girl I would ever rape.”

The charge sheet presented before the court by the prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, said Azeez on March 6, 2021 at Ara area, Ede, unlawfully had sexually assaulted one girl (name withheld) thereby committed an offence punishable under sections 358 and 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The plea of the defendant, who was represented by Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo, was however not taken. 

The magistrate ordered that he should be remanded in correctional custody. 

The matter was adjourned till March 15, 2021 for further hearing.

