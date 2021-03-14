Nigerian Army Keeps Mum As Boko Haram Kills 69 Soldiers Within Three Days In Borno

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

Following the killing of at least 69 soldiers within three days by Boko Haram/Islamic States West Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno state, the Nigerian Army has yet to officially speak on the grave losses.

A military source told SaharaReporters that the soldiers were killed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Mallam Fatori, a town new Niger Republic boarder, Tasmukawu in East of Ngamdu, Kaga Local Government Area, Monguno and Gudumbali, a village in the Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

“On Wednesday, the insurgents targeted a military base in Mallam Fatori with 3 mortar shells, killing at least 10 soldiers after detonating 2 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) 

“On Thursday, the group laid an ambush as a military convoy drove past on a routine patrol around Kauwa in Gudumbali, a village in Kukawa LGA. The soldiers were being supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

“The ambush left at least 20 military personnel dead.

“On Friday, Boko Haram terrorists killed 6 soldiers in an attack on a military checkpoint in Tasmukawu, east of Ngamdu.

“The insurgents also killed about 33 soldiers during an ambush on troops of the Special Forces Brigade in Monguno. About 20 soldiers were injured in the attack,” a military source told SaharaReporters.

He added that several civilians were killed and others abducted by the insurgents.

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have however been silent on the incidents.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Over 200 soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two vehicles loaded with explosives rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram ‘Woe Unto You’ —Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Blasts Sheikh Gumi For Negotiating With Bandits In New Audio
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills JTF Commander, Three Others In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Libyan Army Arrest ISIS Commander, Abu Omar
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Boko Haram Allegedly Kills 33 Nigerian Soldiers, Injures 20 Others In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release Videos Of Abducted Kaduna Students, Demand N500m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Borno Senator, Ndume
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram ‘Woe Unto You’ —Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Blasts Sheikh Gumi For Negotiating With Bandits In New Audio
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Kidnappers Shot Dead In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education We Didn't Install CCTV Cameras In Hostels To Watch Our Students' Nakedness —FCET Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills JTF Commander, Three Others In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Libyan Army Arrest ISIS Commander, Abu Omar
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Six Members Of Same Family In Osun Village
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving Private Cars On Campus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education UNN Student Commits Suicide, Plunges To His Death From Building Third Floor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Police Commissioner’s Wife Hacked To Death In Benue
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Boko Haram Allegedly Kills 33 Nigerian Soldiers, Injures 20 Others In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal How I Was Lured Into Fake Marriage With Femi Fani-Kayode—Precious Chikwendu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad