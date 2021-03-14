Two Kidnappers Shot Dead In Abuja

Before the arrival of security operatives, the gunmen had broken into some houses and whisked away four persons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

The police have gunned down two kidnappers in Anguwar Hausawa, Naharati community in Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers were killed during an exchange of gunfire between the police and members of the vigilante group guarding the area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A resident, simply identified as Suleiman, said around 1am on Sunday, gunmen in their large numbers swooped on some houses in Anguwar Hausawa.

The persons kidnapped were identified as Abdullahi Umar, Abdulkarim Yusuf, Abubakar Umar and 13-year -old Abdulrahman Isah.

“They started shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents after they kidnapped four people,” he said.

The chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, confirmed the abduction of the residents and killing of two kidnappers.

Journalists who visited the police station, saw the corpses of the kidnappers lying on the floor.

Some residents rushed to the scene to take photographs and videos of the corpses.

Among the items reportedly found on them were SIM cards, charms and phones.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the FCT police command, Maryam Yusuf, confirmed the incident.

She said the police repelled the attack, narrating that the kidnappers, who sustained gunshot injuries, died while being taken to the hospital.

