Four Soldiers, Many Terrorists Killed In Lake Chad— Nigerian Army

The encounters, which took place on the Tumbus of Lake Chad’s fringes, also led to the destruction of terrorists’ gun trucks and recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole eliminated scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Saturday in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yerima said the encounters, which took place on the Tumbus of Lake Chad’s fringes, also led to the destruction of terrorists’ gun trucks and recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He added that the combined troops of Sector 2 advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harboured for replenishment and retrofitting along the axis.

The army explained that the troops had begun the second phase of their operations. 

It said while the troops were advancing along the Kukawa–Monguno Road, about 14 kilometres to their base, they sighted terrorists’ gun trucks, and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manoeuvre.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralised and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately, however, one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

“Above is an on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mugono area and environs," the statement said. 

