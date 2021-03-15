Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Varsity Students, Demand N50 Million Ransom

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday, when the suspected bandits stormed the Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro, shooting indiscriminately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have allegedly abducted two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus in Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to a Vanguard report, the incident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday, when the suspected bandits stormed the Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro, shooting indiscriminately.

It was gathered that the gunmen captured and abducted the two students who were said to be returning home at the time.

The victims, Adeyemo Precious of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Oyefule Abiola of the Department of Agricultural Economics, were said to have been kidnapped in front of their hostel at the Olowu area of Ayetoro.

It was further gathered that the suspected bandits targeted a female call card voucher bulk dealer living in the area.

But due to their failure to break into her house, which they had attacked, they resorted to abducting the two female varsity students, who were returning from an outing.

“After they were unable to gain access, they started shooting sporadically to create fear, and it was at this point Seun and Tosin were returning home, which is the same house the card dealer lives near Igbole Aibo Community Primary School, Aibo Quarter, Ayetoro, Ogun State,” a resident said.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit, of the institution, Niyi Oduwole, described it as unfortunate.

Oduwole said the university management was on top of the situation and doing everything to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

“The incident is most unfortunate. The university is beefing up security around all our campuses and hostels.

“We sympathise with the parents of the victims and we want to assure them that their wards will be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” he told Vanguard.

The gunmen reportedly reached out to their families to demand N50 million as a ransom for their release.

The state police command has however yet to comment on this development.

SaharaReporters, New York

