How My Father, Two Children, Three Other Family Members Were Killed By Gunmen In Osun— Yahaha Samu

Yahaya Samu, son of the head of family shot dead by gunmen in a Fulani settlement near Wasinmi, along Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Osun State has narrated how his father, two children and three other family members were killed.

SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen killed six Fulani settlers on Saturday in the community.

Yahaya said the gunmen called his father from a mosque, where he was praying, and asked him to kneel beside his two wives and three grandchildren, after which they asked for money before killing the victims.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, He said he fled when the settlement came under attack.

Yahaya added that the attackers came on two motorcycles and got to the settlement around 10pm.

“The attackers came on two motorcycles around 10pm and started searching huts in the settlement. They didn’t enter some of the huts. They brought out the two wives of the deceased and three of his grandchildren,” he said.

“They asked for Alhaji and they led those already brought out to where my father was. He was inside the mosque and they called him out. They asked him, his two wives, three grandchildren and one other resident to kneel down.

“They asked my father for money and he told them he didn’t have money. My father also told them that he didn’t keep money at home and that whenever he needed money, he would sell his cow.

“They told him and the others to stand up and go and as he stood up, he was shot. The victims were shot at close range. I was in hiding while all that was happening. Two of my father’s grandchildren killed were my children.”