Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts

There were mixed reactions on Monday from Nigerians when photographs of the National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore surfaced on the internet, showing he uses police escorts and Toyota Sport Utility Vehicles.

It was not clear where the National President was heading, but the photographs show he was moving within a town as his convoy of about three SUVs appeared to be moving alongside some yellow tricycles and guarded by a police escort.

Some Nigerians described the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore president’s convoy as expensive, saying such glamour shows the flamboyant lifestyle herdsmen currently live.

For instance, @EjioforOnyishi on Twitter said, "This can only be possible in (Muhammadu) Buhari regime, very unfortunate."

@Isi_Miyake5 said, "They’re the first-class citizens of the country. What do you expect? Their Big bro dey Aso Rock."

@tammynator2 tweeted: "I'm an advocate for 'The best candidate should rule'. But, the mistake this country will make is to make another Northerner president after this failure in Aso Rock. We need a Southerner to correct some anomalies and cut back the boldness of these northern folks."

@akunnenonso said," Just imagine the mopol (mobile police) escorting him. Chai. Animal country."

George Gamboh (@MRgarmbo) said, "Insolence of the highest order."

Justinkaycee (@JustinKayceee) said, "I said it long time ago that Miyetti Allah is the fourth arm of the Nigerian government under @MBuhari administration."

Some other Nigerians who commented, however, believed that the Miyetti Allah President did not do anything unusual.

For instance, @larucheebam said, "But militants sef de carry police escorts and all for Niger Delta. Militants, National Union bosses dey do all this for SS/SW and don’t see a problem with it."

Son of the Most High God (@adeh_21) said, "Who no get sense no go still get sense. Abeg, long may their business flourish ooo. Up cows."