Pregnant Woman Hacks Husband To Death With Machete, Reports To Police In Delta

A 22-year-old pregnant woman simply identified as Okiemute has allegedly macheted her husband, Edafe, to death at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area in Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident, which took place at the Ekrejebor area of the metropolis, happened over allegations of infidelity.

According to sources, Okiemute was angry that her husband did not spend the night at home and had, on his return attacked him with a machete.

A source told Vanguard that the woman who knew she had inflicted machete injuries on one of his hands and abdomen, “ran to Ughelli ‘A’ division to report herself."

The source said: “Friends of her husband rushed him to Central Hospital, Ughelli where he was confirmed dead. Angered by his death, the friends wheeled and dumped his corpse at the entrance of Ughelli ‘A’ division.”

Disclosing that the woman is a mother of a two-year-old child, the source said Edafe had only recently bought a new car for his wife.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the matter had been transferred to the state command headquarters for further investigation.