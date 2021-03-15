We Paid Spiritualists, Vigilantes N14million To Fight Bandits — Niger Local Council Boss

The council boss disclosed this while being questioned by the Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the suspended Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, over a petition on alleged misappropriation of N50million tenement rate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Secretary of Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State, Adams Kefas, has disclosed that N14 million was paid to spiritualists and vigilantes to fight banditry in the council.

Kefas said some of the spiritualists were brought in from Akare in Wushishi Local Government Area in Niger state and others from Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna state.

According to the Nation, the council boss disclosed this while being questioned by the Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the suspended Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, over a petition on alleged misappropriation of N50million tenement rate.

He said some of the vigilante groups were from the council while others were brought in from Chikun LGA to help combat insecurity in the council.

Shiroro LGA of Niger state has been the epicentre of insecurity and bandit attacks in the state, recording the daily attacks on communities.

Kefas said engagement of the spiritualists was carried out on the directive of the embattled chairman, saying the decision was based on advice by residents in the area.

He said the advisors told them a lot of communities being attacked by bandits had engaged the services of spiritualists and they succeeded in resolving the security challenges in the communities.

He said he was initially not told he was going to negotiate with spiritualists until he got there.

He said, “It was not until I reached the place that I knew I was going to engage with spiritualists.

“Then I could not do anything other than to do what I did in assisting my area to overcome the security challenges our people were facing on daily basis.”

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, took a swipe at the chairman for being careless in its extra-budgetary expenses after questioning the chairman, who admitted that money was spent on vigilantes and spiritualists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 10 Women, Children In Niger, Take Food Vendor And Her Food Along
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fresh Abduction: Three Kaduna Primary School Pupils Escape, Teachers Still Missing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Varsity Students, Demand N50 Million Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Number Of Teachers, Pupils Abducted From Kaduna Primary School On Monday Not Yet Ascertained— State Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Residents Experience Severe Vomiting, Bloody Urine After Consuming Sachet Water, Local Drink
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 10 Women, Children In Niger, Take Food Vendor And Her Food Along
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Recommended Bawa Among Four Names To Head EFCC—AGF Malami Opens Up
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Transfer Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Two Others To CID, Ask Public For Evidence Against Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News My Randy Wife Ruined My Life, Introduced Her Lover To Me, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad