Education Now Under Attack In Northern Nigeria, Group Tells Buhari

A group, Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has condemned in totality the spate of the abduction of students in the North and the country at large.

UNYF President, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, in a statement, said that education is now under attack in Northern Nigeria, as a result of the new challenge.

He noted that the Northern region has the highest number of children who are out of school, adding that the current security challenges will take the region another five decades to fill the vacuum if the situation is not quickly addressed.

The statement read, “The leadership of Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has no option but to join many Nigerians to condemn in totality the spate and worrisome countless abductions of secondary and primary school children across the country with much concentration of the kidnapping activities in North Central, North West and North East regions of the country. Without apologies, I'm bold to say education is under attack in northern Nigerian.

“Available records from both local and international organisations have shown that the regions mentioned above have the highest number of out-of-school children, and government at all levels in those regions on their parts have equally introduced many policies to encourage mass enrollment of people into both private and public schools, but with current kidnapping activities, it will take the region another five decades to fill the vacuum.

“It's unbelievable to find out that despite our handsome security budget, the current trend of insecurity is threatening our educational system and curriculum.

“The President should close his eyes to pity now and act brutally on all those who the current administration claimed to be on her watchlist over their links to security-related matters now.

“Henceforth, we as a Forum passionately appeal to the Federal Government to sanction heads of security agencies in any state/region with a record of mass abductions or kidnappings, that will further prove to our country co-conspirators that it's no longer business as usual.

“Government at all levels should form a synergy between all the security agencies, local vigilantes inclusive to help find a lasting solution to our multiple security challenges, which have brought us shame and disgrace amongst the comity of sovereign nations.

“The body language and direct output of our leaders should change with immediate effect or else with such high rate of daily reports on insecurities, one day one will not be able to visit his/her wards school in a hurry and or even in a dream.

“Government at all levels must provide adequate security in our schools and staff quarters like they are doing for themselves, immediate family members, places of business interests and political associates.”