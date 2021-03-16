European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation

The complaint was about Nigeria’s policy on dairy products.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

The European Union has reported Nigeria to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala AFP via Getty Images

Director General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday when she visited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

She said the international trade organisation received a letter from the EU complaining about Nigeria’s restrictions on milk and dairy products.

While noting that the WTO will look into the complaint, the former Minister of Finance urged Nigeria to take advantage of the trade remedy initiative in place at the organisation to protect local industries.

Reacting, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the process to bring milk and dairy producers has been on for six years with the milk and dairy producers treating the matter with levity.

SaharaReporters, New York

