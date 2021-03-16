EXCLUSIVE: Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander

A Nigerian Army commander, Major U. I. Urang was among the soldiers recently killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state, military sources told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The senior military officer and others lost their lives last week in an ambush set up by the insurgents.

Urang was the Commanding Officer, 123 Special Forces Battalion of the Nigerian Army before he was killed.

His 10-vehicle convoy was on its way to Gudumbali from Kukawa in Borno state for a military operation against the insurgents when it came under fire, a Colonel told SaharaReporters.

Four members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, including two of their leaders and some Boko Haram members, were also killed during the ambush on the soldiers.

“The military convoy was on ten gun trucks and on a patrol around Kauwa village heading towards Kukawa when they were ambushed by suspected Boko Haram insurgent.

“We lost many soldiers including Major U. I. Urang who had led many successful operations against Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP),” a source told SaharaReporters.

Urang, an Ijaw man was a native of Obolo Nation, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state.

His death comes barely six months after Colonel Dahiru Bako, Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, was killed by the insurgents.

In June 2020, Boko Haram fighters also shot dead the Commanding Officer of the 401 Special Forces Brigade, Major K. Yakubu, during a gun battle in the Doron Naira and Magaji areas of Borno state.

The bloody encounter also left many soldiers dead.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.