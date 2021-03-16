FAAN Temporarily Shuts MMIA E-Finger Screening Point

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has temporarily closed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport E-Finger departure screening point to carry out some routine maintenance on the screening machine. 

FAAN

According to NAN, she said that the process was part of the airport maintenance and upgrade programme of the authority. 

She said, “Consequently, all human and cargo movements have been temporarily diverted to the D-Finger screening area until the maintenance and upgrade is completed.

“The authority appeals to passengers and other airport users to please bear with us, as we hope to reopen the area as soon as possible.”

