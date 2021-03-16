Gay Acts Won't Be Approved By Catholic Church Under Any Circumstances—Nigerian Priest

The Vatican stated that priests and other Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are "not licit" if carried out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

A Nigerian Catholic missionary priest, Reverend Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, has said gay acts are contrary to the laws of nature, backing the Vatican's stance on same-sex unions.

In the statement published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, the orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith added that "there are no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God's plan for marriage and family." 
 
Ugwu, while reacting via his social media handle, said Article 2357 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church already made it explicitly clear that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered"
 
He wrote, "Priests Cannot Bless Same-sex Unions: The teaching of the Catholic Church on homosexuality is not new. That the Pope recently described it as "sin" and that same-sex union cannot be blessed in the church is not new. I don't know why people were surprised. What exactly were they expecting?
"2357 Homosexuality refers to relations between men or between women who experience an exclusive or predominant sexual attraction toward persons of the same sex. It has taken a great variety of forms through the centuries and in different cultures. Its psychological genesis remains largely unexplained. Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that "Homosexual (gay) acts are intrinsically disordered.

"They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved."
 

