Gunmen Abduct Polaris Bank, RCC Employees In Ibadan

Gunmen on Monday invaded a quarry site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and kidnapped one Mr. Popoola Isaac, an employee of Reynolds Construction Company and Mr. Ismail Adeoye, an employee of Polaris Bank.

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen invaded the site located at Dalli village (Binu Quarry), along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan Road and kidnapped the victims.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction to reporters in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said, “Efforts have intensified to get them released and also arrest the abductors.”