Gunmen Abduct Polaris Bank, RCC Employees In Ibadan

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen invaded the site located at Dalli village (Binu Quarry), along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan Road and kidnapped the victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

Gunmen on Monday invaded a quarry site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and kidnapped one Mr. Popoola Isaac, an employee of Reynolds Construction Company and Mr. Ismail Adeoye, an employee of Polaris Bank.

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen invaded the site located at Dalli village (Binu Quarry), along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan Road and kidnapped the victims.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction to reporters in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said, “Efforts have intensified to get them released and also arrest the abductors.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Despite Ban On Open Grazing By Governor Akeredolu, Cows Take Over Major Streets In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education NANS Gives Ogun Govt, Others Four Days To Rescue 2 Abducted Varsity Students
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Deputy Speaker, Benue Lawmaker Clashed Over Petition On Insecurity From Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Counters Nigerian Army, Releases Pictures of 16 Killed, Abducted Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Lawyer, Segun Odubela, Dies of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Introduces New Charges For USSD Services
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Asari Dokubo: North Believes In One Nigeria, We Don’t Want Secession — Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel US Contacts Nigerian Visa Applicants Affected By Trump’s Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Nigeria, Ghana Renew Rivalry Over Burna Boy, Wizkid's Grammy Award Win
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad