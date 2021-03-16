Man Alleges Ethnic, Religious Discriminations Against Non-Indigenous Teachers In Yobe State

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the condition of anonymity, the man said the state government in 2012 terminated the appointment of a lot of teachers, especially those not from the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

A man who once served as a headteacher at a secondary school in Yobe State, has alleged ethnic and religious discriminations against non-indigenous teachers in the state. 

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the condition of anonymity, the man said the state government in 2012 terminated the appointment of a lot of teachers, especially those not from the state. 

Yobe state map

He said: “In 2001, I left for Yobe where I was working as a teacher on contract basis and the then governor said all teachers in the employ of Yobe state government should be given employment based on merit but it was not complied with.

“In 2005, the governor happened to visit a school where I was teaching and I was privileged to talk to him but the team with him felt so embarrassed –the Speaker, Head of Service; they were so annoyed and I was transferred from there to the border close to the Niger Republic. 

“Up to this moment, non-indigenous teachers are not given promotion, this is what we are fighting for. I left in 2012 because in 2012, they terminated the appointment of many non-indigenous teachers and they were not given anything as remuneration because they were contract staff members.

“I feel someone should be able to speak about the issue so that at the end of the day, there will be justice. They said we are one Nigeria, I am from Benue State. How can someone from Benue working in Yobe be regarded as non-indigenous when we are all from the North? These are the issues. 

“They don't give permanent appointments or even promotions to non-indigenes. Non-indigenes are denied promotion. During my time, they at least promoted me to level 12 but now, no more promotion and the majority of those teaching are non-indigenes and they are non-Muslims, it is on that basis that they discriminate against them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Asari Dokubo: North Believes In One Nigeria, We Don’t Want Secession — Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Blocked Petition: Nigerians In Diaspora Write Buhari, Others, Threaten To Stop Sending Money Home
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Adebanjo To Lead Afenifere As Fasoranti Steps Down
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Was Brutalised By Imo Deputy Speaker Over Facebook Post —Comedian
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Counters Nigerian Army, Releases Pictures of 16 Killed, Abducted Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Lawyer, Segun Odubela, Dies of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Introduces New Charges For USSD Services
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Asari Dokubo: North Believes In One Nigeria, We Don’t Want Secession — Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel US Contacts Nigerian Visa Applicants Affected By Trump’s Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Youths Burn Fulani Herders’ Settlement In Saki To Protest Killing Of Farmer Tied To Tree
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad