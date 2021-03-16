NANS Gives Ogun Govt, Others Four Days To Rescue 2 Abducted Varsity Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students in Ogun State has given the Nigerian government, state government and others four days to rescue two students abducted from Olabisi Onabanjo University –Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule – or face consequences.

It threatened to close all tertiary schools in the state if the two students were not freed from the den of kidnappers at the expiration of the four-day ultimatum.

This was contained in a statement signed by the president of the NANS Ogun Axis/Joint Campus Committee, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon on Tuesday, which was made available to SaharaReporters.

Adeyemo and Oyefule were kidnapped by suspected gunmen on Sunday night in an area of Ayetoro in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state said to have been ravaged by killer Fulani herdsmen.

See Also Insecurity Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Varsity Students, Demand N50 Million Ransom

In its reaction, the leadership of the students’ body in the state, said, “The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun Axis/Joint Campus Committee, strongly condemns the unfortunate abduction of two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus in Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, of the departments of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics respectively were kidnapped in front of their hostel on Sunday night at Olowu area of Ayetoro while going about their normal academic activities."

It noted that sadly over a thousand students had fallen victim to similar circumstances in the last seven years, adding that the lives of students across the nation are sacrosanct.

“It's unfortunate that over 1,157 Nigerian students have fallen victim to these villains in the last seven years. These dastardly acts have been slowly shoving the academic sector towards a state of convulsion and the climax seems imminent.

“We wish to reiterate that the lives of all students from primary to tertiary schools are sacred and must remain so. The agonies inflicted by these predators who go about unabashedly pulverising us every day is unfathomable but even more excruciating, is the silence and dormancy of the Federal Government, Ogun State government, Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies.

“The Nigeria Police under the auspices of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu have been recalcitrant in coming to the aid of Nigerian students as various distress calls from our constituency have fallen on deaf ears.

“We call on the state government as a responsible and responsive government to speedily see to the quick, safe, and sound rescue of Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola from the hands of these monsters.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun Axis/ Joint Campus Committee hereby unequivocally expresses our disapprobation to the incessant kidnapping of Nigerian students, not only in Olabisi Onabanjo University but across the country.”

In the statement, the NANS urged all stakeholders to unrelentingly liberate their members in the den of gunmen.

“We will give the government the benefit of the doubt for four days after which we will no longer watch our students become relegated to mere pawns.

“Failure of the government to emancipate these students within four days will lead to the total shutdown of tertiary academic activities in the state.

“This is fundamental to curtail the trepidation in the hearts of students going to school and apprehension on the part of parents due to the spate of kidnappings.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Prince Dapo Abiodun as the Chief Security Officers of Nigeria and Ogun State respectively to instantly crush the menace and see to the rapid release of Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola.

“In addition, we urge Oba Kehinde Adenole Olugbenle, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Sunday Ehindero, Alaye of Ayetoro, Oba Yisa Olaniyan (JP), the Onipokia of Ipokia, other traditional rulers in Yewaland, security agencies, paramilitaries, vigilante groups, and other stakeholders and the general public to aid the efforts of the government bearing in mind that the government will be handicapped without the assistance of the aforementioned.

“We enjoin all and sundry to provide moral support, intelligence, and timely information to the appropriate authorities. Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta.”