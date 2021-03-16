Nigeria, Ghana Renew Rivalry Over Burna Boy, Wizkid's Grammy Award Win

by SaharaReporters, New Yorka Mar 16, 2021

Some social media users have subjected Ghanaian artistes to ridicule and backlash after Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid grabbed an award at the just-ended 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony.

The musicians have faced all sorts of comparisons, criticisms, and condemnation on social media following the development.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category after being a nominee for a second consecutive year. The album 'Twice as Tall' was nominated alongside albums such as FU Chronicles by Antibalas, Agora by Bebel Gilberto and others.

Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl', which featured Wizkid, was also adjudged Best Music Video.

Reacting to the news, social media users heavily descended on Ghanaian artistes for 'fooling around' instead of projecting Ghanaian music like Nigerians have consistently done, Ghanaweb reports.

To them, Nigeria's Grammy Award win is an eye-opener for Ghanaian musicians to sit up and not waste time on unnecessary 'beefs'.

Some are also of the view that, now that Nigeria can boast of a Grammy Award, Ghanaians henceforth should not regard them as their mate.

It is worth noting that the biggest Ghana has achieved in terms of international recognition are BET Awards won by Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In 2019, Sarkodie was the first artist to win the Best International Flow award at BET Hip Hop Awards, while Stonebwoy won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards.

Rocky Dawuni's sixth studio album titled 'Branches of The Same Tree' was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2015. It grabbed a nomination in the Best Reggae Album category.

