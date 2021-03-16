Nigerian Lawyer, Segun Odubela, Dies of COVID-19

The lawyer died of coronavirus at a private hospital in Lagos on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

The Managing Partner of Rickey Tarfa & Co and former Commissioner of Education in Ogun state, John Segun Odubela (SAN) is dead.

SaharaReporters gathered that the lawyer died of coronavirus at a private hospital in Lagos on Monday.

Odubela graduated from Ogun State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

The late lawyer obtained a Master of Laws degree from the University of Lagos in 1995.

The deceased was a member of the International Bar Association and Nigerian Bar Association.

He was a Notary Public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
 

