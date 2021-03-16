Police Arrest Covenant Varsity Lecturer For Raping 17-Year-Old Student

The police in Ogun State have arrested a lecturer with the Covenant University, Ota, Dr Stephen Ukenna, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old female student in his office on the campus.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ukenna, who lectured in the Department of Business Management at the university was arrested on March 11 by the police for "forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of the student."

According to the police, the 41-year-old lecturer was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Ota police area command by the parents of the victim.

The parents reported that their daughter called them on the phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

The police said the student, however, on getting to the lecturer’s office, was locked in the office and the lecturer forcibly had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in a release that on interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but he was unable to give any reason for his action.

He said, "Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution."