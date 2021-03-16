Police Arrest Covenant Varsity Lecturer For Raping 17-Year-Old Student

SaharaReporters learnt that Ukenna, who lectured in the Department of Business Management at the university was arrested on March 11 by the police for "forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of the student."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

The police in Ogun State have arrested a lecturer with the Covenant University, Ota, Dr Stephen Ukenna, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old female student in his office on the campus. 

SaharaReporters learnt that Ukenna, who lectured in the Department of Business Management at the university was arrested on March 11 by the police for "forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of the student." 

According to the police, the 41-year-old lecturer was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Ota police area command by the parents of the victim. 
The parents reported that their daughter called them on the phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend. 

The police said the student, however, on getting to the lecturer’s office, was locked in the office and the lecturer forcibly had sex with her on top of the table in his office. 

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in a release that on interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but he was unable to give any reason for his action.

He said, "Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 21-year-old Man Jailed 10 Years For Raping 5-year-old Girl To Death In Bayelsa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Panics As Kano Woman Goes Missing 48 hours To Her Wedding
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Theft: Nigerians Attack Ivory Coast For 'Unlawfully Jailing' Nigerian Lady 20 Years
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sex Scores Arrested In Anambra For Holding Gay Party In Hotel
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption Two JAMB Workers Defraud Varsity Admission Seekers Of N500,000
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-year-old Farmer Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 50-year-old Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News President Buhari’s Outrider Dies In Road Accident Involving Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello's Convoy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Counters Nigerian Army, Releases Pictures of 16 Killed, Abducted Soldiers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel US Contacts Nigerian Visa Applicants Affected By Trump’s Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Orders Bank Workers To Declare Assets
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Trade European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Youths Burn Fulani Herders’ Settlement In Saki To Protest Killing Of Farmer Tied To Tree
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad