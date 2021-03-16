Police Parade Anambra Pastor For Allegedly Torturing Toddlers

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

A self-acclaimed pastor, Rejoice Raymond, has been accused of torturing toddlers in Anambra State.

Raymond, a 40-year-old woman, was paraded on Monday at the police headquarters at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, alongside one Sabina Izuorah, who is currently at large, were involved in the case of alleged deprivation of liberty, assault and attempted murder of three children at 3-3 area in Onitsha, a report by Channels Television shows.

Briefing journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said one of the significant accomplices, Izuorah, a former staff member of the Welfare Department at Ihiala Local Government Area, has been declared wanted.

"Our preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect, Madam Rejoice, allegedly bought the three children at the rate of N3.050million from a woman called Sabina Izuorah, who is a social welfare worker, who allegedly sold the children is still at large," the police spokesman said.

Due to physical and emotional torture, the injuries inflicted on the children's bodies are still evident as the children continue to recuperate in the state government's custody.

The Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs in Anambra State, Ndidi Mezue.

They recounted their experience and shared their ordeal with journalists in the commissioner and police operatives' presence.

When asked who inflicted the injuries on them, one of the children said: "This woman, pastor. She would throw me in the step, throw me in the gutter," while pointing towards the suspect.

On her part, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Ndidi Mezue, reiterated the state government's commitment to meeting the children's welfare needs.

While noting that the police authorities were still investigating the case, she said the state government would monitor the situation to ensure that justice is served.

"The Ministry of Women and Children, Anambra State will not relent in taking care of these lovely children while the case is being investigated. I pray as they go on investigating the matter, let the law take its course," Mezue said in a report by Channels Television.

SaharaReporters, New York

