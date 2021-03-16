President Buhari’s Outrider Dies In Road Accident Involving Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello's Convoy

Salisu died in an auto accident involving the convoy of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday in Abuja, a source told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost one of his police outriders, Inspector Aminu Salisu. 

The convoy was said to be travelling to Enugu state.

Salisu, also known as Aminu Rider was very popular especially in Abuja for his stunts on police power bike on the streets of Abuja.

He was capable of riding a power bike while standing on it and dancing at the same time for a long time.

The deceased hailed from the Daki Tara area in Katsina metropolis of Katsina state.

He has since been buried according to Islamic teachings.

SaharaReporters, New York

