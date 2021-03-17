10 Victims Kidnapped From Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters Rescued

Ten persons kidnapped at the Federal Airport Authority Staff Quarters in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state by bandits have been rescued by the Nigerian Army.

The FAAN quarters is close to Kaduna International Airport.

See Also Insecurity BREAKING: Bandits Attack Federal Airport Quarters In Kaduna, Abduct Nine Persons

The victims were kidnapped on March 6 from their houses after breaching the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, and are said to be receiving medical attention at a facility.

PHOTONEWS: Bandits Attack Federal Airport Quarters In Kaduna, Abduct Nine Persons | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/pZ9NDJEwxN pic.twitter.com/zUkbFfbE3G — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 6, 2021

Among those abducted were eight members of a family, including a housewife and two members of another family.

Addressing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Secretariat, Kaduna on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said, “This briefing has been called to provide an update on emerging development, following the kidnap of 10 citizens from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters(Federal Airport Authority) in Fira, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The Kaduna State Government can confirm that troops of the Nigerian Army have today Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 rescued the ten victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna International Airport Staff Quarters.

“The victims rescued are listed as Mr. Ilori Sunday, Mrs Celestina Sunday, Miss Beauty Sunday, Miss Miracle Sunday, Miss Marvellous Sunday, Miss Destiny Sunday, Mr. Samuel Sunday, Miss Deborah Sunday, Hajiya Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo and Bilkisu Gambo.

“What I want you to note here is that eight of these victims are members of one family and the last two are members of another family.

“The bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna International Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of March 6th, 2021 and kidnapped these ten persons from two houses located near the fence.

“The troops ascertained the holding point and rescued the victims. Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the report of the rescue with elation and has extended hearty congratulations to the troops for the successful rescue.

“He has also met with the rescued citizens to encourage them and assure them of the unwavering commitment of the Kaduna State Government.

“He wished them well as they reunited with their families and loved ones. Further updates will be provided on this and other developments as they emerge.”