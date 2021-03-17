Floyd Mayweather To Help Anthony Joshua Prepare For Tyson Fury Mega-fight

Floyd Mayweather plans to work with Anthony Joshua ahead of his £200 million mega-fight with Tyson Fury.

According to the Mirror UK, Mayweather was at the ringside last December to watch Joshua retain his heavyweight world titles by knocking out Kubrat Pulev.

He was heard offering tactical advice during the fight and visited the champion's dressing room afterwards.

And as Joshua and Fury finally put pen to paper on their proposed undisputed fight, Mayweather revealed he will reunite with the once-beaten Londoner.

“I look forward to working with Joshua real soon, we talk all the time," he said.

“It's a very interesting fight. Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience and Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience but with Anthony Joshua losing a fight [to Andy Ruiz Jr], it helped him become stronger.

"I met Tyson Fury on a few occasions; he's great guy and very interesting. After the fight I like to see him sing. I haven't seen him fight a lot of times.”

On Monday, promoter Eddie Hearn announced Joshua and Fury have signed a deal for two bouts.

"The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper.

"But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters,” Hearn said.

“We've already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, Eastern Europe and America."

The deal is understood to represent a 50-50 split for the first fight, with the winner taking the larger 60 per cent share for a rematch.

Hearn's announcement comes just days after Fury insisted the fight against Joshua was "nowhere near" being made.

The fight between the duo will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight bout for the first time in history.

In 1999, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield both competed for three heavyweight belts.