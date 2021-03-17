Fulani Herdsmen Shoot Dead Two Hunters, Macheted Three Others In Oyo

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed two hunters in a bush in the Ogboro area of Oyo state.

A source, Mutiu Adetoro, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that the hunters were returning from their hunting area last Tuesday when they were accosted by the herders and shot dead.

File Photo

Adetoro said the herders also attacked three men with machetes at Igbo-Ora in Saki, Oke Ogun area of the state in another bush on Sunday.



He stated that a friend of his was affected and could lose an arm to the attack.



“Last Tuesday, the herders shot two hunters to death in a bush at Ogboro in Oyo state here. They were coming back from a hunt when they met their untimely death. We knew that herders did it but they had already fled the scene before people got there.

“On Sunday again, they just randomly attacked three men at Igbo-Ora in Saki. Though they didn't shoot those ones, they will forever live with the memory of the attack. A family friend was among them. The herders cut his arm with a machete and he sustained a serious head injury. His family had to immediately rush him to the Benin Republic for treatment because they don't even know which place is safe in this country anymore.



“Right now, we suspect that the arm will be cut off but if he is lucky, the doctors will save the arm. Herders are everywhere wreaking havoc, we are not safe!"