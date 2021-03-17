Fulani Herdsmen Shoot Dead Two Hunters, Macheted Three Others In Oyo

The herders also attacked three men with machetes at Igbo-Ora in Saki, Oke Ogun area of the state in another bush on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed two hunters in a bush in the Ogboro area of Oyo state. 

A source, Mutiu Adetoro, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that the hunters were returning from their hunting area last Tuesday when they were accosted by the herders and shot dead. 

File Photo

Adetoro said the herders also attacked three men with machetes at Igbo-Ora in Saki, Oke Ogun area of the state in another bush on Sunday.

He stated that a friend of his was affected and could lose an arm to the attack.

“Last Tuesday, the herders shot two hunters to death in a bush at Ogboro in Oyo state here. They were coming back from a hunt when they met their untimely death. We knew that herders did it but they had already fled the scene before people got there.

“On Sunday again, they just randomly attacked three men at Igbo-Ora in Saki. Though they didn't shoot those ones, they will forever live with the memory of the attack. A family friend was among them. The herders cut his arm with a machete and he sustained a serious head injury. His family had to immediately rush him to the Benin Republic for treatment because they don't even know which place is safe in this country anymore. 

“Right now, we suspect that the arm will be cut off but if he is lucky, the doctors will save the arm. Herders are everywhere wreaking havoc, we are not safe!"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai, Education Ministry Give Different Directives On Schools' Closure In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits In Nigeria Have International Sponsors – NSCDC Commandant General
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Biafra Agitation Broke Into Factions Under Kanu, Mefor, Dokubo Over Money, Others— Intel Report
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youths Hoist Oduduwa Republic Flags In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Abuja Road After President Of Niger Republic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: After 90 Days Of The Constitutional Force Majeure, What Next? By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Three Injured As Muslims, Christians Clash Over Use Of Hijab In Kwara Schools
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Trade European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad