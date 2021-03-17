Kano Government, Hisbah Operatives Destroy Beer Parlour, Cart Away Fridges, Plasma TVs— Source

A beer distributor in the Kano has alleged that the state government and operatives of the police and Islamic corps, Hisbah, destroyed beer parlours at Agangara, Badawa area of the state, carting away refrigerators and plasma televisions from the shops.

The source, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, alleged that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside some policemen and Hisbah officials visited the beer parlours in the axis last Friday to destroy the buildings as owners count losses running into millions of naira.

File Photo

He said a man, Hillary Okafor, popularly known as Larry White, who was badly affected, has revealed plans to leave Kano for the South-East as there was nothing left for him anymore in the North anymore.

According to him, Okafor's door was broken down and his goods were destroyed while some were taken away with the fridge, plasma television and generator.

The source said non-indigenes in Kano are grievously being dealt with, calling on the government to come to their rescue.



He said, “Last Friday, the governor and some other force men went to a place in Kano at Badawa layout, Agangara, they went there and destroyed a lot of things. The only force that did not go with them was the Nigerian army. Those operating beer parlours, their shops were broken, the doors were broken down, they took fridges, generators and all.

“One of my friends was affected, Hillary Okafor. They went to his shop, broke the place, took everything and it is from that business he is feeding his family. He said he would go back to the East, he can’t continue staying in Kano because there is nothing left for him in Kano.

“Here in Kano, they don't allow us to sell or drink beer but they at least let us breathe at Sabon Gari, that doesn't mean we don't experience the heat of this place. In his own case, he opened a tavern at another area not in Sabon Gari, so he suffered losses.”