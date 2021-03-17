Kano Government, Hisbah Operatives Destroy Beer Parlour, Cart Away Fridges, Plasma TVs— Source

Ganduje, alongside some policemen and Hisbah officials visited the beer parlours in the axis last Friday to destroy the buildings as owners count losses running into millions of naira.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

A beer distributor in the Kano has alleged that the state government and operatives of the police and Islamic corps, Hisbah, destroyed beer parlours at Agangara, Badawa area of the state, carting away refrigerators and plasma televisions from the shops.

The source, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, alleged that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside some policemen and Hisbah officials visited the beer parlours in the axis last Friday to destroy the buildings as owners count losses running into millions of naira. 

File Photo News Agency of Nigeria

He said a man, Hillary Okafor, popularly known as Larry White, who was badly affected, has revealed plans to leave Kano for the South-East as there was nothing left for him anymore in the North anymore.

According to him, Okafor's door was broken down and his goods were destroyed while some were taken away with the fridge, plasma television and generator. 

The source said non-indigenes in Kano are grievously being dealt with, calling on the government to come to their rescue.

He said, “Last Friday, the governor and some other force men went to a place in Kano at Badawa layout, Agangara, they went there and destroyed a lot of things. The only force that did not go with them was the Nigerian army. Those operating beer parlours, their shops were broken, the doors were broken down, they took fridges, generators and all. 

“One of my friends was affected, Hillary Okafor. They went to his shop, broke the place, took everything and it is from that business he is feeding his family. He said he would go back to the East, he can’t continue staying in Kano because there is nothing left for him in Kano.

“Here in Kano, they don't allow us to sell or drink beer but they at least let us breathe at Sabon Gari, that doesn't mean we don't experience the heat of this place. In his own case, he opened a tavern at another area not in Sabon Gari, so he suffered losses.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Three Injured As Muslims, Christians Clash Over Use Of Hijab In Kwara Schools
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Police Warns Radio Station To Stop Using 'Black Friday' For Sales Promo In Kano
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Islam Hold Salah Prayers In Your Homes, Islamic Scholars Urge Muslim Faithful
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We'll Challenge Continued Detention Of Mubarak Bala Over Blasphemy Allegations —Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Clerics Ask State Government To Stop Teaching Of French In Schools Over 'Blasphemous' Cartoon In France
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Biafra Agitation Broke Into Factions Under Kanu, Mefor, Dokubo Over Money, Others— Intel Report
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youths Hoist Oduduwa Republic Flags In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Abuja Road After President Of Niger Republic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: After 90 Days Of The Constitutional Force Majeure, What Next? By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Three Injured As Muslims, Christians Clash Over Use Of Hijab In Kwara Schools
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Trade European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad