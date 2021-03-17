Tanzania's President, John Magufuli, Dies At 61, Opposition Claims He Contracted Coronavirus

He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61, the country's vice-president has announced.

He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television.

John Magufuli Reuters

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours circulated about his health.

Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed, BBC reports.

"It is with deep regret that I inform you that today... we lost our brave leader, the president of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli," Vice-President Hassan said in the announcement.

She said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags would fly at half-mast.

Magufuli was declared president on his 56th birthday in October 2015. He was elected for a second term following a disputed poll last year.

He was one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics and called for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to counter the virus.

Since May, Tanzania has not published details of its coronavirus cases, and the government has refused to purchase vaccines.

Magufuli was last seen in public on 27 February, but Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa insisted that the president was "healthy and working hard" last week.

On Monday, police said they had arrested four people on suspicion of spreading rumours on social media that the president was ill.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Oil Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 60
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Tanzania African Court Orders Tanzania To Allow Citizens Challenge Outcome Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Tanzania Mystery Illness Making Patients Vomit Blood Kills 15 In Tanzania, Many Hospitalised
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Elections Tanzanians To Vote In Most Competitive National Elections Since Independence
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Opposition Leader Edward Lowassa Is Not Tanzania’s Buhari By Emmanuel Tayari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje’s Aide Fired For Criticising Buhari Relocates Abroad
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Rivers Monarch Demand N5billion Ransom
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Wakili: Three OPC Members Charged With Murder, Arson Over Arrest Of Suspected Fulani Warlord
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Lambast Buhari For Naming Abuja Road After President Of Niger Republic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Abuja Road After President Of Niger Republic
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics How Biafra Agitation Broke Into Factions Under Kanu, Mefor, Dokubo Over Money, Others— Intel Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News We’re Coming To Flush You Out, Chief Of Air Staff Warns Bandits, Kidnappers, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigeria Won't Suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Side Effects— NAFDAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Hijab: Muslim Fundamentalists Vowed To Burn Down Our Church, Kwara Baptist Conference President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How FIRS Director Received Over N700 Million Cash Payment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad