Troops Kill Six Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, Recover AK-47 rifles, Others

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists who mounted motorcycles and a gun truck, were killed by the soldiers during a fierce firefight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed six Boko Haram terrorists, along the Dikwa–Ajiri axis in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

File Photo The street journal

According to him, items recovered from the insurgents include one PKM, two AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, three FN rifle magazines, two AK-47 rifle magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special and 67 PKM linked rounds.

The statement read: “The sustained offensive onslaught on Boko Haram terrorists and their ISWAP ilk by the Nigerian Army has continued to gain traction as troops of 81Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilante on the evening of Monday, 15 March 2021 neutralised more terrorists in Dikwa axis, Borno State.

“In an aggressive fighting patrol and concealed picketing conducted by troops in continuation of the ongoing subsidiary Operation in the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole code-named operation 'Tura Takaibango', troops took out scores of Boko Haram fighters along Dikwa – Ajiri axis in Dikwa Local Government Area of the state.

“The troops on patrol came in contact with terrorists mounted on motorcycles and a gun truck, swiftly engaged them in a fierce firefight, killing 6 of them and recovered several weapons, ammunition and sundry items. Items captured in the encounter include 1 PKM, 2 AK 47 rifles, 1 FN rifle, 3 FN rifle magazines, 2 AK 47 rifle magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm NATO,19 rounds of 7.62mm special and 67 PKM linked rounds. Others include 2 motorcycles, 1 magazine pouch, 2 mobile handsets and a tube of adhesive solution.

“Similarly, troops of Bravo Company while on similar routine perimeter patrol on the same 15 March, recovered a mobile handset phone suspected to been abandoned by the fleeing members of the terrorists who came under troops' heavy fire during the attempt to infiltrate the camp on 14 March 2021. The handset has been handed over to the 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for scrutiny.

“In line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, troops will remain resolute and determined to ensure that the general area is completely cleared and protected while aggressively dominating every route where terrorists are suspected to move around to smoke them out.”

SaharaReporters, New York

