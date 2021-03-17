Two Nigerians Arrested In India With Ecstasy Pills, Hard Drugs Worth N39.8 Million

The CCB claimed that the two drug peddlers were the kingpins in Bengaluru.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Two Nigerian nationals, one of whom is identified as Joseph Ndukwe Okafor, have been arrested by the officers of the Central Crime Branch in the Karnataka area of India for allegedly being in possession of drugs worth over Rs 75 lakh (N 39,482,278.25).

According to a report in South Asia News Agency, ANI, the CCB claimed that the two drug peddlers were the kingpins in Bengaluru.

The CCB said it raided their house and seized massive drugs from their possession, after receiving tip-offs.

Okafor and his accomplice were alleged to be in possession of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), ecstasy pills and other drug-related materials and had arrived in India on fake passports.

"Two Nigerian nationals arrested in Bengaluru and seized drugs including ecstasy and LSD worth Rs 75 lakh from their possession," CCB, Bengaluru City said.

The CCB said a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Foreigners Act.

Further investigation is underway.

