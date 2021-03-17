Wakili: Three OPC Members Charged With Murder, Arson Over Arrest Of Suspected Fulani Warlord

The three OPC members were arrested by the police after they had apprehended Iskilu Wakili, a suspected Fulani warlord in the Ibarapa area of the state said to be complicit in the killings, kidnappings and rape incidents in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

An Iyagangu Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered that three members of the Oodua Peoples  Congress (OPC) who arrested Isikilu Wakili in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional centre for alleged murder and arson.

The three OPC members were arrested by the police after they had apprehended Iskilu Wakili, a suspected Fulani warlord in the Ibarapa area of the state said to be complicit in the killings, kidnappings and rape incidents in the area.

The Chief Magistrate, Olaide Hamzat, on Wednesday ordered that the OPC members should be remanded at the correctional centre.

The three OPC members identified as Awodele Adedigba, 45; Dauda Kazeem, 38; and Hassan Ramon, 33; were involved in the recent arrest of suspected Ibarapa kidnap kingpin, Wakili.

However, the police levelled three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson against the suspects.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the suspects on March 7, at around 8 am at Kajola village, Ayete, allegedly caused the death of a 45-year-old woman.

He said Awodele, Dauda and Hassan also burnt the house of Wakili, causing a damage of N5 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 316, 324, 443 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Hamzat, who did not take the plea of the suspects, for want of jurisdiction, ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo town.

Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the matter till April 21 for mention.

The OPC members were arrested by the police after they arrested Wakili, alleged to be the mastermind of a series of attacks, killings and kidnappings in Ibarapa area of the state.

The police claimed the OPC members burnt a house and killed a woman inside.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje’s Aide Fired For Criticising Buhari Relocates Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Rivers Monarch Demand N5billion Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Youths Hoist Oduduwa Republic Flags In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje’s Aide Fired For Criticising Buhari Relocates Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Rivers Monarch Demand N5billion Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Youths Hoist Oduduwa Republic Flags In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How FIRS Director Received Over N700 Million Cash Payment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Lambast Buhari For Naming Abuja Road After President Of Niger Republic
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Biafra Agitation Broke Into Factions Under Kanu, Mefor, Dokubo Over Money, Others— Intel Report
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Abuja Road After President Of Niger Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof Ojerinde Over Alleged N900million Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad