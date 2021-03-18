Bandits Kill Businessman, Abduct His Children In Katsina Community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a businessman, Ibrahim Kwatahi, and kidnapped two of his children at Jargaba village in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Residents said that the gunmen stormed the village around 1:00 am on Wednesday.

The bandits were said to have trekked to Jargaba after parking their motorcycles at a location close to the village.

“After killing Alhaji and abducting his two children, they carted away huge sums of money from the house,” a resident said.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 2020, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.