Bandits Kill Businessman, Abduct His Children In Katsina Community

Residents said that the gunmen stormed the village around 1:00 am on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a businessman, Ibrahim Kwatahi, and kidnapped two of his children at Jargaba village in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The bandits were said to have trekked to Jargaba after parking their motorcycles at a location close to the village.

“After killing Alhaji and abducting his two children, they carted away huge sums of money from the house,” a resident said.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 2020, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

